Trey Lance will start for 49ers, George Kittle doubtful

Getty Images

Trey Lance will make his first start at quarterback for the 49ers this weekend, but it looks like he’ll be missing one key receiving target.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday that Lance will start against the Cardinals on Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out with the calf injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Shanahan said that Garoppolo would have started if he were healthy enough to play, but a good outing for the rookie will lead to questions about whether that will remain the case in the weeks to come.

Lance may have to turn in that outing without the help of tight end George Kittle. Kittle has been listed as doubtful with a calf injury, so the team doesn’t expect him to play but hasn’t totally ruled him out at this point.

Cornerback K'Waun Williams (calf) has been ruled out along with Garoppolo. Defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Samson Ebukam (hamstring) are listed as questionable.