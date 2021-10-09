Bengals activate Ricardo Allen, place Xavier Su’a-Filo on IR

Getty Images

As the Bengals prepare to face the Packers and Aaron Rodgers, they’ll be getting back one of the newest members of their defensive secondary.

Safety Ricardo Allen has been returned to the active roster from injured reserve. He landed on IR after surfing a hand injury in the regular-season opener.

To create a roster spot for Allen, the Bengals placed guard Xavier Su’a-Filo on IR. Su’a-Filo suffered a knee injury in Week Two at Chicago. He started in Week One and Week Two.

A fifth-round pick in 2014, Allen became a full-time starter in 2015 with the Falcons, and he was in the starting lineup through 2020. He did not start in Week One against the Vikings, his first game with the Bengals after signing a one-year, $1.49 million deal.