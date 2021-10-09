Broncos activate Ronald Darby from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Broncos will welcome cornerback Ronald Darby back Sunday. It is perfect timing with cornerback Pat Surtain II questionable with a chest injury.

Darby injured his hamstring in the season-opening win over the Giants. He went on injured reserve Sept. 14.

Darby returned to practice this week.

The Broncos made room for Darby’s return by placing tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) on injured reserve. They already had ruled out Okwuegbunam for Sunday.

Okwuegbunam appeared in all four games with one start and totaled nine receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown.

The team also elevated receiver Tyrie Cleveland from the practice squad as a standard elevation.