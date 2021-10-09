Cardinals on pace for all-time yardage record, with help from a 17th game

Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t just the NFL’s only undefeated team. They’re also tops in the league in yards gained. And they may end up gaining more yards this season than any other team in NFL history.

Through four games this season, the Cardinals have gained 1,762 total yards on offense. That’s 440.5 yards a game, the best mark in the league in the 2021 season.

And over a 17-game season, that would equate to 7,489 yards, which would break the all-time NFL record for yards gained. The current record is 7,474 yards, set by the Saints in 2011.

The Saints, of course, did that in a 16-game season. Many of the offensive records set in 16-game seasons will likely be broken this year or within the next few years. But the Cardinals are the only team on pace to break one of the most significant offensive records, total yards gained.