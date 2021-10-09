Chargers activate Ryan Smith from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Chargers activated cornerback Ryan Smith from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Smith went on IR on Sept. 6, three days after coming off a 14-day stay on the COVID-19 reserve list. He had a core muscle injury early in camp that prompted the move to IR.

Smith joined the Chargers in March, signing a one-year deal. He played 78 percent of the special teams snaps for the Buccaneers in the regular season in 2020 and made four tackles.

Smith entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection of the Bucs in 2016 and has 117 tackles, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception in five seasons.