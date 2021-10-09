Chiefs’ Willie Gay says he’s struggling with mental health, misses practice for personal reasons

Getty Images

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay did not practice on Friday for what the team described as personal reasons, and he revealed on social media that he is struggling with his mental health.

“I love you all just know my mental health is F’d up,” Gay wrote on Twitter.

Gay returned to practice this week after spending the first four weeks of the season on injured reserve with turf toe. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Gay appeared to be moving around well.

The Chiefs could activate Gay to the active roster and play him on Sunday night against the Bills, but that seems unlikely as Gay focuses on his mental health.