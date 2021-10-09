Could St. Louis emerge from Rams relocation case with an expansion team?

October 9, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at St. Louis Rams
The folks in St. Louis have a tiger by the tail. And they are pulling, hard.

The end result could be a new NFL team in St. Louis, eventually.

As the powers-that-be come to grips with the power they don’t have in a Missouri court that will conduct a trial of the litigation challenging the move of the Rams to L.A., the possibility of an expansion team as part of a potential settlement of the case has been floated in league circle with the stature and influence to float such concepts.

Although Rams owner Stan Kroenke has agreed to indemnify the rest of the league for whatever the verdict may be — and although the lawyers have told the other owners that the indemnity commitment is ironclad — there’s a concern that the eventual judgment in the case could be big enough to get Kroenke to try not to honor it. Thus, if and when other owners are looking at the possibility of paying for all or part of the compensatory damages (and possibly punitive damages) awarded to the St. Louis plaintiffs, a new team for St. Louis could be dangled as a way to wrap up the case.

That doesn’t mean it will be, but there’s an acknowledgment in league circles of the possibility that giving St. Louis a new team could help resolve the case.

The reality, as some in league circles now concede, is that the case should have been settled months if not years ago. Once the NFL exhausted all avenues for forcing the fight to arbitration, the lawyers representing the league should have alerted the league to the very real possibility for home cooking in Missouri state court by a judge who has shown no hesitation to speak truth to power.

The league at large woke up to the current predicament when the trial judge ruled in July that financial information from multiple owners must be disclosed in anticipation of a potential award of punitive damages. And there’s definitely some frustration regarding the failure of the lawyers who have been handling the case to not press the panic button sooner.

That’s one of the most important responsibilities of the outside lawyers from large firms who charge over $1,000 per hour and who relish the opportunity to represent what they call “cost-insensitive clients.” They need to be willing and able to realize when the case is going off the rails, and they need to say something sooner than later.

Currently, it’s too late to avoid a trial. It could soon be too late to avoid a massive verdict. And while the league seems to be content to willing to take its luck at the appellate level, that process only kicks in after a Seinfeld finale-style trial featuring multiple owners being placed under oath and asked aggressive questions that may potentially twist them in knots and expose them to widespread scrutiny, criticism, and embarrassment.

If the NFL would promise a new team within, for example, five or 10 or 15 years, the league would likely find another place to park a new team, bumping the league from 32 to 34 franchises. That would disrupt the simplicity and symmetry of the current configuration of teams, but the league lacked those things for decades before 2002.

The spread of gambling will create an urgency to increase inventory, and one way to do that is to increase the number of teams. If it helps the tiger keep its tail from being amputated, there’s all the more reason to consider it.

21 responses to “Could St. Louis emerge from Rams relocation case with an expansion team?

  2. Sure, St Louis would pay for said stadium in 10 to 15 years, meanwhile this case is held up in the appellate process, and 20 years from now you get a team that will take how long to become relevant. Send the the St Louis Bills or pay them the money!

  4. Nope. They had two chances already. Rams were at the bottom or near the bottom in attendance their last 11 seasons in St. Louis.

  6. The Bills have a rabid fanbase, I don’t think they’re going anywhere. If they expand, I wouldn’t be too surprised if they add one to each division. Maybe not the first year, but I would expect 40 teams eventually.

  7. Austin will be the other city that gets an expansion team eventually. It’s filling up fast with transplants and major companies. Jerry Jones will balk, but Texas could handle 3 pro franchises. (If you consider the Texans a pro franchise).

  8. Arrogance from the lawyers to the owners is why they’re in this predicament. The rarified air they live in has them believing they’re bulletproof…

  9. Please god no! The divisions are perfect with 4 per. I remember when some disowns had more than others…it’s great as is….and 2 teams the Cardinals and Rams couldn’t survive there…really a 3rd.

  10. xenu says:
    October 9, 2021 at 5:25 pm
    6 0 Rate This

    —————

    Umm, the Minnesota North Stars had a rabid fanbase. It has nothing to do with a rabid or non rabid fanbase. It has to do with money.

  12. It’s easy to blame the lawyers, but it’s hard to tell rich arrogant owners what to do. This whole mess falls squarely at Kroenke’s feet and it’s awesome that his arrogance is going to cost him both directly and via the indemnity agreement.

  13. So the league didnt believe st Louis could support a team before and now you think they would be ok expanding the league and bringing in what they believe to be a failing market? No chance of this happening at all. The other owners make MASS amounts of money with an expansion franchise, it would be silly to give that up and hurt their business as a whole.of course this is where people will say St Lous can support a team but that makes no difference since if the NFL doesnt believe it can support a team this ridiculous idea goes out the window.

  14. How about this. They call the expansion team the St. Louis Arches. (Get it?)
    And they get the first pick in the draft to take Arch Manning!

  15. I’m not sure an area’s ability to “support a franchise” (number of fans) is the issue. It seems more an areas willingness to bribe the team with absorbing the cost of a new stadium. If the bribe isn’t big enough the franchise threatens to leave… and sometimes does.

  16. PFTSelectiveCensorship: The low attendance was during the worst team decade in NFL history. Plus the last 5 years the Rams were threatening to move and that’s not a great way to sell tickets. Add on top of that the baseball Cardinals consistently winning divisions, NL Pennants or World Series Wins.

    St. Louis Rams home attendance ranking by percentage:
    2006: 14th (8-8)
    2007: 16th (3-13)
    2008: 23rd (2-14)
    2009: 24th (1-15)
    2010: 23rd (7-9)
    2011: 25th (2-14)
    2012: 27th (7-8-1)
    2013: 24th (7-9)
    2014: 26th (6-10)
    2015: 32nd (7-9)

    Could we have done a better job of supporting the St. Louis Rams? Yes. But the Rams could have also tried to put a decent product on the field.

  17. xenu says:
    October 9, 2021 at 5:25 pm
    *******************************************************************************
    Ask the city of Cleveland how having a rabid fan base helped them keep their team in the mid 90s.

  18. I’m sure I read somewhere that St Louis wants nothing to do with the NFL. Kroenke masterminded this. It’s on him.

  20. People are saying that St Louis doesn’t deserve a team. Kroenke put a terrible team out there so people didn’t show up. They were sold out for 5 straight years when they had a great team. Went to 2 super bowls in that time. Just give the city and county between 500 million to 1 billion. Help with infrastructure schools and POLICE to help with crime. NO TEAM!!!

