George Kittle on injured reserve, out at least three weeks

The 49ers’ offense has suffered a big loss.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle is being placed on injured reserve and will have to miss at least three weeks.

Kittle had been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game with a calf injury, but the 49ers ultimately decided that they’d rather give Kittle time to get healthy now and hope he’s 100 percent down the stretch.

Kittle is second on the 49ers with 19 catches and 227 receiving yards, and they’ll miss him in their passing game, especially with rookie quarterback Trey Lance set to make his debut as a starter.