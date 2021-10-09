Joey Bosa fined $28,917 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward officials

Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was unhappy with the officials on Monday night. He may be even more unhappy with the league office now.

Bosa was fined $28,917 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the officials when he yelled at them on the field after he felt they missed a holding penalty that should have been called on the Raiders.

Bosa also fumed about the officials after the game, calling them “really pathetic,” but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the $28,917 fine was solely for the on-field confrontation and it’s not clear if he was fined an additional amount for his postgame comments.

After not flagging the holding penalty, the officials did flag Bosa for his unsportsmanlike conduct.