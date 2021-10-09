Ravens’ Odafe Oweh fined $11,457 for hit that concussed Teddy Bridgewater

Getty Images

Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh said there was no ill intent on his hit that knocked Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out of last week’s game. But the NFL said there was a violation of the rules.

The league fined Oweh $11,457 for his hit on Bridgewater, who left the game with a concussion.

The officials did not flag Oweh for the play, but the fine suggests that they should have.

Bridgewater was able to practice on Friday and is expected to play for the Broncos tomorrow.

Several other hits on quarterbacks drew the ire of both coaches in the Ravens-Broncos game, but Oweh’s hit on Bridgewater was the only one that drew a fine.