Taron Johnson signs three-year extension with Bills

The Bills have taken care of some business before jetting off to Kansas City for Sunday Night Football.

The team announced on Saturday morning that cornerback Taron Johnson has signed a three-year contract extension.

A fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Johnson was slated to hit free agency in March. He had trouble staying healthy in his first two seasons, but broke out last year as a key member of Buffalo’s defense. He had a 51-yard pick six against the Steelers last season, also recording 94 total tackles, five tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a sack.

Johnson also had a 101-yard pick six in Buffalo’s playoff victory over Baltimore last year.

In three games so far in 2021, Johnson has five passes defensed, a forced fumble, a sack, and a TFL.