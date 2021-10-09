Troy Aikman gives Giants some bulletin board material

Getty Images

On Sunday, the Cowboys and Giants renew a rivalry that has lost some of its appeal in recent years, given the chronic struggles of the Giants and the inconsistencies of the Cowboys. They get back together on Sunday in Dallas, and one of the men who will be calling the game shook the beanstalk earlier this week.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Cowboys Hall of Famer and lead Fox analyst Troy Aikman said Tuesday that the Giants “aren’t in Dallas’s class.” The Giants are aware of his observation.

“It’s all over the place,” an unnamed player told Vacchiano.

Coach Joe Judge laughed off the possibility that the comment from Aikman gave players “bulletin board” material.

“We don’t even have a bulletin board in there, to be honest with you,” Judge said, via Vacchiano. “Everything’s screens and magnets and stuff now. We’re in the future now. We don’t have bulletin boards anymore.”

But as they exist in said future, they check (as Judge said) “Twitter and all that type of junk, so I’m sure they see stuff all the time.”

Judge then downplayed the possibility of Aikman’s remarks having an impact.

“I don’t think we really need any external motivation to show up and do our jobs, to be honest with you,” Judge said. “I think you need to understand the magnitude of every game you play. If we need somebody else to kind of get us in a mind frame to play, I think we have other issues at hand.”

Frankly, that’s a load of crap. Coaches and players routinely downplay such factors before a game. During and after a game, we hear all about it. And if the Giants beat the Cowboys, Troy Aikman’s name will be mentioned more than a few times.