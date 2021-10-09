Washington Football Team places second trainer on administrative leave

Getty Images

Another Washington Football Team trainer has been placed on leave amid an investigation that saw federal agents raid the team facility.

Washington assistant athletic trainer Doug Quon has been placed on administrative leave, according to John Keim of ESPN. That comes just days after Washington put head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion on leave amid a DEA investigation.

The investigation reportedly centers around the distribution of prescription drugs.

The NFL Players’ Association said in a statement this week that it is seeking more information about the investigation and whether the issues involved in the investigation could have compromised player health and safety.