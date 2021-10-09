What else is in the Jon Gruden “materials” sent by the NFL to the Raiders?

October 9, 2021
The Jon Gruden email regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith created major waves on Friday. As explained both by the league and the Raiders, “other materials” involving Gruden exist.

At this point, no one outside the NFL’s apparatus is aware of the specific contents of the emails. As one source with knowledge of the situation generally explained it to PFT, there are a “number of off-color emails” between Gruden and Allen — but nothing else that contains racist language or tropes.

Much of the discussion, as we hear it, centers on mocking as incompetent specific owners and others in and around the league. At least one other person whose name would be instantly recognizable to those who follow the league closely sent and received similar emails from Allen (again, however, there was no racist language or tropes in those messages).

It will be interesting to see whether and to what extent the Gruden-Allen emails include comments on figures like, for example, Commissioner Roger Goodell and/or Raiders owner Mark Davis, who did not directly employ Gruden until 2018. And it will be interesting to see whether and to what extent those emails are made available for public scrutiny.

  1. Dead man walking…The Skins really have had themsleves a time, too, eh?

    The owners of these teams are an embarrassment.

  2. I’m glad to see we speculate to such an extent. Without doing so it would be difficult to understand the story that is taking shape in front of us.

  3. Give me a break.

    Private emails, 10 years ago.

    Not the best look, but no need to blow it up.

    The world has gone mad.

    (Insert preferred deity) help us all.

  5. 10 years ago must be a slow week or one Jacksonville coach has become boring to talk about.

  7. Of course if you beat your girlfriend, are cruel to animals, assault another player or shoot someone, the league and the media welcomes you with open arms. But call someone a name (have you heard the trash talk on the field) and be canceled. The insanity and thin skinned owners and media are to blame.

  8. The horse fell down.. its been kicked and it is now dead… can we read news about the rest of the NFL now please

  9. Is it just me, or is this one email the only thing that’s been made public coming out of the WFT investigation, including the lack of any final public report? How does that work exactly?

  10. I think it’s worse that he called him Dumboriss, the Michelin comment proves her want kidding.
    People in private are different.

  11. MLB’s Josh Hader was forced to undergo “Sensitivity Training” for tweets he had made when he was a TEENAGER. Social media is one of the worst advances in “technology” ever made.

  12. This is ridiculous. I say this as Bucs fan who has experienced Gruden as a head coach. IMO, the guy is an outstanding motivator and a so-so coach and draft day evaluator. An e-mail from ten years ago (or yesterday) that has people calling for his firing is crazy. I have no love for him. He’s an average coach, but go ahead, cast stones. We have ALL said stupid things that we wish we hadn’t.

  15. The NFL now employs a coach who sent racist emails. Fact.

    Gruden has given the NFL two options:

    1: Ignore it, and let every Black fan, coach, and player know that the NFL is OK with that type of racism.

    2: Punish Gruden. Any small punishment would be worse than not doing anything at all.

    My prediction: Good business and the morally correct thing to do finally align. Gruden is done.

  16. Why is what Gruden did absolutely terrible, but what the Gov of Virginia did is not, and he is still the Gov of Virginia. Fare is fare.

