Bears shut down Raiders

With Khalil Mack facing his former team, the Bears’ defense turned in an impressive showing and shut down the Raiders’ offense today in Las Vegas.

The Bears’ 20-9 victory was keyed by the defense, with Mack having seven solo tackles and a sack. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a difficult game, with no touchdowns, one interception and three sacks.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields didn’t do much. He completed just 12 of 20 passes for 111 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions, while gaining just four yards rushing. But the Bears’ defense played well enough that they didn’t need much from Fields.

Chicago’s win leaves both teams at 3-2. For the Bears, they have to feel good about keeping pace in their division on a day when both the Packers and Vikings also won. For the Raiders, it’s a disappointing loss and a two-game losing streak after a 3-0 start to the season.