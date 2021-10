Getty Images

Jaguars center Brandon Linder was carted off in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

Linder was injured on a fourth-down play on the goal line when Carlos Hyde was stopped for a 3-yard loss. Linder was holding his right leg after getting caught underneath the pile.

The Jaguars have ruled him out with a knee injury.

Linder had played every snap this season for the Jaguars.

He has played 84 games in his career, including nine last season.