Brian Flores “concerned” about the Dolphins defense

Posted by Josh Alper on October 10, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said this week that there would be no way for his defense to confuse Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady because Brady’s seen everything there is to see in football.

The defense went out of its way to prove Flores right on Sunday. Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns while the Bucs rolled up 558 yards of offense in a 45-17 victory.

After the game, Flores said the Dolphins “weren’t able to execute any part” of their game plan and said he’s “concerned” about the state of the unit.

“We’re out of sync in a lot of ways,” Flores said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Run defense. Pass defense. Pass rush. We’re just a little bit, a step behind. We have to make a lot of corrections. We have things to address. We’ve addressed some things but we’re not seeing the production on Sundays.”

The 0-5 Jaguars are on deck for the Dolphins and a failure to improve their performance in that game will create some concern that Flores isn’t able to make the corrections needed in Miami this season.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Brian Flores “concerned” about the Dolphins defense

  1. And Dolphin fans are extremely concerned about the clueless head coach and general manager who have destroyed a team in its rebuilding process.
    Dolphins will not win 3 games this season.

  3. Bucs have way too many weapons to hurt you. Phins were not going to be able to slow that team down.

    But the real bad thing is that Xavian Hamilton, who is supposed to be one of the top young CBs in the game today, got torched by 33 year old Antonio Brown the whole game.

  4. MortimerInMiami says:
    October 10, 2021 at 6:16 pm
    And Dolphin fans are extremely concerned about the clueless head coach and general manager who have destroyed a team in its rebuilding process.
    Dolphins will not win 3 games this season.

    10 3 Rate This

    ———————–

    You were warned about it, too. The media has been pumping your team 2 years in a row after Grier spent 237 million to buy his base which includes renting Lawson and thinking Ereck Flowers isn’t a bust, overpaying for Byron Jones, and then losing leverage on Howard. It was just so dumb. It doesn’t work. You need to draft a base for a few seasons and be patient.

    This doesn’t include Wonderlic 13 Tua drafted in the top 10. Nor does it include needing to cut Van Noy due to being up against the cap.

    What you’re seeing is too fast of a rebuild. They cut too many corners. The Pats outplayed you in Week 1 and you’re not as good as you think.

  6. And no Fitzmagic to save them this season!

    It’s pretty bad when your back-up QB is better than the starter!

  7. `”Concerned” that’s an understatement.
    It’s evident Grier being elevated to GM is one step to high for him to handle.
    Flores’ lucky single 10 win season seems like it was many years ago.
    Ross has again stuck unqualified people in the two most important positions in the organization.
    Will this team ever get off the hamster wheel??

  8. He should have used Belichick’s blueprint against the Bucs and not try to reinvent the wheel.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.