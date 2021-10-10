Broncos close within 24-19 in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Broncos looked like they’d be heading home with their second straight loss when they fell behind the Steelers 24-6 in the second half of Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh, but the fourth quarter has seen a major shift.

Teddy Bridgewater‘s second touchdown pass of the quarter cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 24-19 with just under six minutes left to play. The Broncos did not get the two-point conversion, so they’ll need a third touchdown in order to avoid a loss.

Bridgewater hit Kendall Hinton from two yards out for the first score and then hooked up with Courtland Sutton on a 39-yard score after the Broncos defense forced a punt. He is 18-of-27 for 216 yards overall.

Najee Harris has run 23 times for 122 yards for the Steelers, but he appeared to be having some leg trouble before Sutton’s touchdown so it’s not clear if he’ll be around to help them try to put the finishing touches on the win.