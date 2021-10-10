Browns and Chargers trade touchdowns again, Cleveland leads 35-28

Getty Images

It’s hard to get as open as Mike Williams just was at SoFi Stadium.

But it’s also tough for a tight end to run down the field for a 71-yard touchdown like David Njoku just did for a response.

After receiver Mike Williams caught a 42-yard TD to give the Chargers a 28-27 lead, the Browns needed only two plays to get the lead back.

Cleveland’s nearest defender may as well have been at the beach in Santa Monica on Williams’ touchdown, the receiver didn’t have anyone within 10 yards of him on the scoring play. With the extra point, the Chargers had a 28-27 lead over the Browns early in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles has been aggressive in the second half, going for it twice on fourth down in the third quarter on a scoring drive. L.A. then got a two-point conversion to make it a six-point game.

But Cleveland erased the one-point deficit quickly, with Njoku catching a pass over the middle then darting down the right sideline for a big touchdown. The Browns then scored a two-point play with Baker Mayfield‘s underhand toss to tight end Austin Hooper.

Njoku is having the best game of his career, catching all six of his targets for 139 yards with a TD.

With just under 10 minutes to go, the Browns lead 35-28.