Browns are first team in NFL history to lose despite scoring 40+ points, having no turnovers

Getty Images

Prior to today, 442 teams in NFL history had scored at least 40 points in a game while giving up zero turnovers. Those teams were 442-0.

Now they’re 442-1.

The Browns lost to the Chargers today despite scoring 42 points and not having a single turnover. They became the first team in NFL history to lose while scoring 40 or more points and having zero turnovers.

They lost because as well as their offense played, their defense played equally poorly, allowing the Chargers to score 47 points, gain 493 yards, pick up 27 first downs and lose just one turnover.

It was a wild, back-and-forth game that saw the Chargers come out on top, and the Browns lose with their offense playing about as well as any losing team’s offense has ever played.