Browns, Chargers putting on a show, Cleveland leads 42-35 in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Chargers and Browns are engaged in one of the best games of the year.

Los Angeles has stayed aggressive and it’s paid off, with another fourth-down conversion leading to a touchdown. But the Browns responded again to go back up 42-35.

Quarterback Justin Herbert hit receiver Keenan Allen with a 20-yard pass over the middle on fourth-and-8 from the Cleveland 24, giving the Chargers first-and-goal from the 4-yard line. On the next play, running back Austin Ekeler went right up the middle for a touchdown.

L.A. was helped by a questionable defensive pass interference penalty that put the team deep in Cleveland territory.

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett briefly had to leave the game on the drive, but came right back in.

Cleveland however is still hurting with injuries. Defensive back M.J. Stewart is out with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Denzel Ward (neck) was previously ruled out of the game.

But once again, the Browns didn’t take long to put together a response drive — led by running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. Hunt took a screen play 13 yards and got another 15 with a facemask penalty. Chubb then rushed for 8 and 24 yards on consecutive plays. And Hunt followed that with a 7-yard run and an 8-yard run for a touchdown.

The Browns now have 226 yards rushing in a game that’s sure to have an entertaining finish.