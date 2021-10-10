Browns’ Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah taken to hospital for throat contusion

Getty Images

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been taken to a hospital with a throat contusion suffered in today’s loss to the Chargers.

The Browns announced after the game that Owusu-Koramoah was taken to a hospital near SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

A second-round draft pick in April, Owusu-Koramoah has been a starter in Cleveland as a rookie this season.

He is the second player in the league today to go to the hospital with a throat contusion. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had the same diagnosis.