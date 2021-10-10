Browns lead Chargers 20-13 at halftime

USA TODAY Sports

The Browns and Chargers are engaged in an entertaining battle at SoFi Stadium.

Cleveland didn’t punt at all in the first half and leads Los Angeles 20-13 at halftime.

The Browns have gone for it on fourth down inside the L.A. 20 two times. They didn’t convert the first opportunity because receiver Odell Beckham Jr. dropped a pass right to the numbers from quarterback Baker Mayfield. But they did get the second with running back Kareem Hunt‘s 3-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

That was Beckham’s only target in the first half.

Cleveland also was able to score three points at the end of the second quarter because running back Austin Ekeler fumbled a reception deep in L.A. territory. Chase McLaughlin sent a 31-yard field goal through the uprights to increase the lead to 20-13.

The Browns largely controlled the ball and the clock in the first two quarters, running 37 plays to the Chargers’ 21. Cleveland leads in time of possession 21:39 to 8:21.

Mayfield is 11-of-14 passing for 156 yards with a touchdown. Nick Chubb has 15 carries for 67 yards. Kareem Hunt has six carries for 37 yards with a touchdown.

The Chargers haven’t played poorly on offense, but also just haven’t gotten the same number of plays. They’re only 1-of-3 on third down and have punted twice. But Justin Herbert is 7-of-13 passing for 137 yards with a pair of touchdowns — one of which was a 72-yard bomb to receiver Mike Williams.

The Browns will start the second half with the ball.