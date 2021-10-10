Buccaneers crush Dolphins 45-17

Getty Images

The Buccaneers had a hard time finding the end zone in New England last Sunday, but they didn’t have any trouble back at home this weekend.

Tom Brady threw five touchdowns, the offense gained 559 yards and the Buccaneers outscored the Dolphins 38-7 over the final three quarters of a 45-17 rout. The win moves the Buccaneers to 4-1 on the season while the Dolphins have now lost four straight since opening the season with a win over the Patriots.

Brady was 30-of-41 for 411 yards as he shredded the Miami secondary. It’s the ninth time he has thrown at least five touchdowns in a game and the 12th time that he has crossed the 400-yard mark. Brady left the game after hitting Mike Evans for a touchdown with nine minutes left to play, which gave Blaine Gabbert a chance to get some work in before the day was out.

Leonard Fournette ran 12 times for 67 yards and added 43 yards through the air. Antonio Brown had seven catches for 124 yards, Evans had six for 113 and both players scored two touchdowns as the Dolphins had no answer for anything the Bucs wanted to do offensively.

Their offense was more effective early as they moved the ball for points on their first two possessions, but things didn’t go well over the final three quarters. Jacoby Brissett played through a hamstring injury, but lost a fumble and threw an interception to keep the team from having a chance to keep pace with the Bucs. Tua Tagovailoa is eligible to come off injured reserve this week, so he could start against the Jaguars in London next weekend.

The Buccaneers will be in Philadelphia in Week Six and there won’t be any discussion of a quarterback change before that matchup.