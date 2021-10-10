Cardinals remain undefeated with 17-10 win over 49ers

Getty Images

The Cardinals’ run as the last undefeated team in 2021 will continue into Week Six.

Kyler Murray threw a late touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins to break an offensive slump and the defense came up with four fourth-down stops as the Cardinals improved to 5-0 with a 17-10 victory over the 49ers.

The Cardinals picked up just 43 yards on their first four possessions of the second half and Murray appeared to be having some issues with his right arm in the fourth quarter, but remained in the game and found Hopkins for a 30-yard gain just after Deebo Samuel‘s rushing touchdown cut Arizona’s lead to 10-7. Murray went right back to Hopkins on the next play for the touchdown.

The 49ers drove for a field goal, but Murray found Hopkins for a first down and James Conner ran for another one that allowed Arizona to kneel down and run out the clock.

Murray was 22-of-31 for 239 yards and had a key 10-yard run on the Hopkins touchdown drive. Hopkins had six catches for 87 yards on a day when he became the NFL’s all-time leader in catches before turning 30.

Trey Lance ran 16 times for 89 yards in his first start for the 49ers, but the rookie quarterback was stuffed short of the line on two fourth downs and never found a groove through the air. He was better in the second half on that front, but the final like of 15-of-29 for 192 yards and an interception is short of where the 49ers need to be on offense.

It’s a bye week for the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo could be back from his calf injury for Week Seven, so it may be a while before we know if Lance will be headed back to the bench. The Cardinals will go to Cleveland as they try to improve their record to 6-0.