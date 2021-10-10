Cardinals remain undefeated with 17-10 win over 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on October 10, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

The Cardinals’ run as the last undefeated team in 2021 will continue into Week Six.

Kyler Murray threw a late touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins to break an offensive slump and the defense came up with four fourth-down stops as the Cardinals improved to 5-0 with a 17-10 victory over the 49ers.

The Cardinals picked up just 43 yards on their first four possessions of the second half and Murray appeared to be having some issues with his right arm in the fourth quarter, but remained in the game and found Hopkins for a 30-yard gain just after Deebo Samuel‘s rushing touchdown cut Arizona’s lead to 10-7. Murray went right back to Hopkins on the next play for the touchdown.

The 49ers drove for a field goal, but Murray found Hopkins for a first down and James Conner ran for another one that allowed Arizona to kneel down and run out the clock.

Murray was 22-of-31 for 239 yards and had a key 10-yard run on the Hopkins touchdown drive. Hopkins had six catches for 87 yards on a day when he became the NFL’s all-time leader in catches before turning 30.

Trey Lance ran 16 times for 89 yards in his first start for the 49ers, but the rookie quarterback was stuffed short of the line on two fourth downs and never found a groove through the air. He was better in the second half on that front, but the final like of 15-of-29 for 192 yards and an interception is short of where the 49ers need to be on offense.

It’s a bye week for the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo could be back from his calf injury for Week Seven, so it may be a while before we know if Lance will be headed back to the bench. The Cardinals will go to Cleveland as they try to improve their record to 6-0.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Cardinals remain undefeated with 17-10 win over 49ers

  2. This kid is too raw to start in this League. I doubt Arizona actually game planned the same way they would an actual contender and instead opted for a conservative approach.

    To all the Faithful clamoring for “Trey Area” here you go, you delusional schmucks.

    Long season ahead – the defense whiles serviceable isn’t the stout wall it was in 2019. Too many holes in out secondary and questions behind center to contend.

    Go Niners

  9. Fun game, great defensive display from both teams.

    JJ Watt is priceless. Trey put his body on for team. Kid got heart.

    Cards are real deal. Defense bailed out offense that had stalled in second half.

  10. Shinnbone – SELLING for sure!
    remember last year Steelers going 11-0 and then fizzling out?
    I see the Cards doing the same except the 11-0… they won’t last that long!

  11. Im not sold on the Cardinals right now. I see them being in a classic “peaking too soon” type of situation. But we will see. Still early.

  12. GREAT WIN, the defense was fantastic! Clutch 4th down plays at the goalline and midfield. Jimmy G would be a much harder test protecting the football. An elite 49er defense was keeping the Cards offense at Bay, but the Cards made the key plays on offense to wrap the game away. LET’S MAKE IT 5 STRAIGHT AGAINST THE BROWNS, GO CARDINALS, 6-0 BABY WOOOOOOO! MVP! MVP! MVP! MVP! MVP!!!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.