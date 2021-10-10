Cardinals stuff Trey Lance, take 10-0 lead

Getty Images

The 49ers needed a yard for a touchdown to tie the Cardinals in the second quarter of Sunday’s game and they gave rookie quarterback Trey Lance the chance to get it.

Cardinals linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Tanner Vallejo made sure he didn’t make the end zone. Lance got stoned by the two Cardinals and the 49ers turned the ball over on downs for the second time in the first half.

Simmons went to be evaluated for a concussion after the collision and has not returned.

The 49ers drove the ball 93 yards before coming up short and the Cardinals put together a long drive of their own. Arizona drove 96 yards and had two plays from the 49ers’ 3-yard-line, but couldn’t find their way into the end zone. Matt Prater‘s 21-yard field goal pushed their lead to 10-0.

During the drive, Kyler Murray found DeAndre Hopkins for a 23-yard gain. It was Hopkins’ first catch of the day and the 765th of his career, which broke a tie with former Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald for the most catches by a player before his 30th birthday.