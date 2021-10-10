CeeDee Lamb’s 49-yard touchdown catch gives Cowboys 10-0 lead

Getty Images

Dak Prescott turned the ball over on two of the Cowboys’ first three possessions. Lorenzo Carter interceped the quarterback on a fourth-and-two play on the Cowboys’ first possession, and Reggie Ragland recovered a Prescott fumble at the Giants 8-yard line on the Cowboys’ third possession.

Prescott, though, bounced back.

He hit CeeDee Lamb for a 49-yard touchdown with 11:59 remaining in the second quarter. It has given the Cowboys a 10-0 lead.

Dallas has three points off two red zone possessions, with Greg Zuerlein kicking a 31-yard field goal after the Cowboys reached the Giants 12-yard line.

Prescott is 5-of-10 for 71 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Lamb has two catches for 55 yards and the score.

Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for 71 yards on 12 carries, and Tony Pollard has 31 yards on four carries.