Chargers fear Oday Aboushi tore his ACL on Sunday

Getty Images

The Chargers outlasted the Browns in a wild game on Sunday afternoon, but they may have lost a starting offensive lineman for the season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team fears right guard Oday Aboushi tore his ACL during the 47-42 win. More tests are scheduled for Monday to confirm that initial diagnosis.

Aboushi joined the Chargers this offseason and he had played every snap of the season coming into Sunday’s game.

Michael Schofield took over for Aboushi during Sunday’s game. He started 37 games for the team from 2017-2019 and will presumably be moving back into the starting lineup if Aboushi is indeed out for the year.