Chase Edmonds will play against the 49ers

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that running back Chase Edmonds would be a game-time call due to a shoulder injury and the Cardinals have made that call.

Edmonds is in the lineup as the team tries to move to 5-0 against the 49ers. Cornerback Marco Wilson is inactive after being listed as questionable with injured ribs. That will leave the Cardinals thin at corner as Byron Murphy was ruled out due to his own rib injury on Friday.

Quarterback Chris Streveler, cornerback Tay Gowan, defensive lineman Victor Dimukeje, and defensive lineman Michael Dogbe join Wilson on the inactive list.

The 49ers ruled quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out with a calf injury, so Trey Lance will be starting at quarterback. Nate Sudfeld will back him up.

Cornerback K'Waun Williams, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, offensive lineman Aaron Banks, defensive lineman Zach Kerr, cornerback Buster Skrine, and cornerback Ambry Thomas are also inactive for the Niners this week.