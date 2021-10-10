Cowboys thump short-handed Giants 44-20

Getty Images

Dak Prescott played the Giants at home, 364 days since the compound fracture and discloation of his right ankle in Week 5 against the Giants last year. Prescott left in tears on his way to the hospital last Oct. 11. He left Sunday’s game with a huge smile.

The Cowboys blew out the Giants 44-20 as Prescott completed 22 of 32 passes for 302 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also lost a fumble.

Prescott has become the leading candidate for comeback player of the year with the Cowboys off to a 4-1 start. The Giants fell to 1-4..

It was not a good day for the Giants, who entered without injured receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was active but didn’t play. During the game, the Giants lost quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion), running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and cornerback Rodarius Williams (knee). In addition, receiver Kadarius Toney was ejected in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys rolled to 515 yards as Ezekiel Elliott ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and caught two passes for 2 yards and a touchdown. He was one of seven receivers to catch a pass, and CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper each had a touchdown reception.

Mike Glennon went 16-of-25 for 196 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in place of Jones. He was intercepted by Trevon Diggs, who has a pick in every game this season and six for the year, and Anthony Brown had a 45-yard pick-six with 1:28 remaining.