Dalvin Cook inactive for Vikings

The Vikings will not have Dalvin Cook in their lineup for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Cook was listed as questionable on Friday and head coach Mike Zimmer said the running back’s ankle was feeling better, but he didn’t practice all week and he was declared inactive 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

It’s the second time in three weeks that Cook has been sidelined by the injury. The Vikings won without him in Week Three, but lost to the Browns last Sunday with Cook playing at less than 100 percent.

Alexander Mattison will take over the starting role with Cook out of action. He has 40 carries for 145 yards this season.