Posted by Charean Williams on October 10, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT
Daniel Jones was carted off the field to the training room late in the second quarter.

The Giants quarterback tried to get around the edge on a designed run on third-and-goal from the 1 with 3:47 left until halftime. Jones tried to cut back inside and was met by Cowboys defenders Chauncey Golston and Jabril Cox short of the goal line.

Jones lowered his head as Cox arrived, taking a helmet-to-helmet hit that he initiated.

Jones remained on the ground before getting up, but he staggered as he tried to walk back to the huddle.

The medical staff immediately called for a cart.

Mike Glennon replaced Jones, and the Giants scored on fourth down on a 1-yard run by Devontae Booker. Booker replaced Saquon Barkley, who left with an ankle injury in the first quarter. Barkley was carted off and the team has ruled him out.

Jones was 5-of-13 for 98 yards before leaving.

The Giants and Cowboys are tied 10-10.

11 responses to “Daniel Jones carted off after helmet-to-helmet hit

  3. That shot of Jones drooling, one eye this way, one eye the other, will be replayed ad nauseum, first all week, when he is able to come back and whenever anyone wants to talk about head trauma in professional sports.

  4. wttoolman says:
    October 10, 2021 at 5:57 pm
  5. After all the injuries the Cowboys have had over the past couple of seasons, including this year, I can’t feel sorry for other teams. I know they will recover, which is good, but no sympathy.

  6. Hate to say it but that looked like career ending injury. Horrible play calling by the Giants at the goal line.

  7. @ patsfan4lifedynasty, maybe Jones audibled to the play or just decided to keep it himself, we see a lot of that now days. This is why most HCs don’t care for these running QBs, it’s to easy for them to get hurt without trying to run, that adds an huge unneeded risk.

  8. That was brutal. Lowering your head to initiate contact is a bad idea for the ball carrier or the defender. Hope Daniel Jones recovers, but I think he’s out for a while.

  10. “After all the injuries the Cowboys have had over the past couple of seasons, including this year, I can’t feel sorry for other teams.”

    Mr. Sympathy over here.

  11. Message to the rookie Toney … dont try throwing a punch to a guys head with his helmet on …

