Deebo Samuel gets 49ers on the board, Cardinals up 10-7

Getty Images

The 49ers have finally found the end zone.

Deebo Samuel ran for a 13-yard touchdown with just under two minutes left to play in the third quarter of Sunday’s game and the 49ers now trail the Cardinals 10-7.

Samuel’s score ended a six-play, 59-yard drive that saw Trey Lance hook up with Brandon Aiyuk for a 26-yard gain. Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones was flagged of unnecessary roughness on the play, so it ended up being an even bigger gain for the offense.

The Cardinals have punted twice and run six plays in the second half, so they’ll need to find a way to get back on track offensively to ensure they remain undefeated on the season.