Denzel Ward questionable to return with neck injury

The Browns have allowed a pair of touchdown passes to the Chargers and could have a tougher time defending L.A. throughout the rest of the game.

Cleveland announced that cornerback Denzel Ward is questionable to return to Sunday’s contest with a neck injury.

Ward didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday with the injury.

A.J. Green was in for Ward when the Browns gave up a 72-yard touchdown to Mike Williams in the second quarter.

The Browns also had defensive tackle Malik McDowell get shaken up after sacking quarterback Justin Herbert, but have yet to announce what the injury for him is — if any.

UPDATE 5:18 p.m. ET: The Browns announced McDowell is probable to return with a rib injury.