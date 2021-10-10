Derek Carr injured, briefly replaced by Nathan Peterman before returning

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was already having a tough game, but at the start of the fourth quarter, it went from bad to worse.

Carr tried to pick up a first down on a quarterback sneak and took a hard hit from Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. He stayed down for a couple minutes but eventually got up and jogged off the field without assistance.

Carr went into the medical tent and was replaced by third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman. The Raiders’ second-string quarterback, Marcus Mariota, has been out since a Week One injury.

After missing just a few plays, Carr was cleared to return and went back on the field.

Carr had completed 16 of 26 passes for 164 yards with no touchdowns and one interception before he exited the game.