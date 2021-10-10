Derrick Henry on pace to become first RB ever with three straight 1,500-yard, 15-TD seasons

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry is working on a three-year stretch unlike any other runner in NFL history.

If Henry finishes this season with at least 1,500 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, he will become the first player in NFL history to do that in three consecutive seasons.

So far, Henry is well ahead of pace: With 510 yards and four touchdowns through four games, Henry is on pace to gain 2,168 yards and score 17 rushing touchdowns in a 17-game season. Last year Henry had 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. The year before he had 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Henry is also on pace to break the all-time record for rushing yards in a season and become the first player ever with two consecutive 2,000-yard rushing seasons. And he can become the first player to lead the NFL in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in three straight years since Steve Van Buren did it from 1947 to 1949.