Derrick Henry rushes for 130 yards, three TDs to lead Titans to 37-19 win

Derrick Henry, the league’s leading rusher, had only 31 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries at halftime. He finished with 130 yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans beat the Jaguars 37-19 as Jacksonville ran its franchise losing streak to 20 games. The Jaguars are 0-5 this season. Tennessee improved to 3-2.

The Jaguars had a chance to cut it to a one-score game. Trevor Lawrence‘s scramble initally was ruled a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. It would have narrowed the Titans’ lead to 31-26. Replay overturned the play, with Lawrence’s knee down before the ball crossed the plane.

The Jaguars went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1, and Carlos Hyde was stopped for a 3-yard loss.

Ryan Tannehill completed 14 of 22 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown.

Lawrence finished 23-of-33 for 273 yards with a touchdown and an interception.