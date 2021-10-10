Giovani Bernard puts Bucs up 7-3

Getty Images

The Dolphins scored to open Sunday’s game in Tampa, but their lead was a short-lived one.

Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard caught a short pass from Tom Brady and scooted into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown with just over seven minutes left to play in the first quarter. The touchdown put the Buccaneers ahead 7-3.

The Dolphins drove down the field thanks to two Preston Williams catches that netted 55 yards, but Myles Gaskin was bottled up on two runs and Jacoby Brissett threw an incompletion on third down to leave the team with a field goal for their efforts.

Brady sandwiched first down completions to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin around a 17-yard Leonard Fournette run to move the Bucs back down the field. Bernard also caught a touchdown in Week Three, but was out last Sunday with a knee injury.