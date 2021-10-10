Jaguars join 1976-77 Buccaneers with 20 straight losses

USA TODAY Sports

Good news, 1942-45 Chicago Cardinals. Bad news, 2020-21 Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Sunday’s loss to the Titans, the Jaguars have lost 20 games in a row. They join the 1976-77 Buccaneers as the only teams in the 102-season history of the NFL to author a losing streak that made it to 20.

The Cardinals lost 29 in a row; however, the losses that happened in 1944 land on the ledger of the combined Cardinals-Steelers team, as a result of World War II. Technically, those losses don’t count.

So it’s the Bucs and Jags, and Jacksonville is only six losses away from matching the all-time record for consecutive losses.

The Jaguars face the Dolphins in London next week before their bye. Then, they have the Seahawks, Bills, Colts, and 49ers. If they lose each of those, they’ll face the prospect of tying the Buccaneers on November 28 against the Falcons. The record breaker would then come the following week, at the Rams.