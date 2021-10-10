Jalen Hurts touchdown cuts Panthers lead to 15-13

Getty Images

Philadelphia’s offense has largely been listless against Carolina on Sunday. But a big play has put the Eagles right back in it late in the third quarter.

On third-and-10 from the Philadelphia 37, Hurts launched a deep pass to an open Quez Watkins who was pushed out of bounds at the Carolina 10 for 53 yards. Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson — who had a forced fumble and interception in the third quarter — then committed defensive pass interference in the end zone to set up Philadelphia at the 1-yard line.

Hurts took in a quarterback sneak for a touchdown to cut Carolina’s lead to three points. Though a Jeremy Chinn offside penalty could have made for an easier two-point try, the Eagles elected to kick an extra point. That means the club could take the lead with a field goal.

Hurts is now 20-of-31 passing for 164 yards with an interception. He also has 5 yards rushing on three carries with the TD.