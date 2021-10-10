Jameis Winston throws four touchdowns, Saints beat Washington 33-22

Getty Images

The Jameis Winston Experience was on full display in New Orleans’ 33-22 victory over Washington.

He started the game win an interception before throwing a 74-yard touchdown. He was strip-sacked in the first half but then threw a 49-yard Hail Mary touchdown to end the first half.

The quarterback finished Sunday’s game completing 50 percent of his passes (15-of-30), but he still had 2709 yards and four touchdowns in a win that pushed the Saints to 3-2 on the season.

While Taysom Hill had to exit the game with a concussion, the Saints were able to rely on Alvin Kamara and Marquez Callaway for their offensive production. Kamara had 16 carries for 71 yards with a TD and five receptions for 51 yards with a touchdown.

The Saints were able to take advantage of a pair of interceptions by Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, scoring a touchdown off of the second pick in the fourth quarter. Heinicke finished the game 20-of-41 passing for 248 yards with the two picks.

Chase Young recorded his first sack of the season — he had the strip-sack on Winston — but Washington’s pass defense once again left something to be desired.

Washington takes on the Chiefs at home next week while the Saints will get a little time to get healthy with their bye.