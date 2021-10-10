Jameis Winston’s Hail Mary gives Saints 20-13 halftime lead

Getty Images

Jameis Winston‘s roller coaster first half ended on a high, with the Saints taking a 20-13 lead into the break.

The quarterback threw an interception on the Saints’ first drive. Then he threw a 72-yard touchdown to give New Orleans a 7-3 lead.

Winston was strip-sacked late in the first quarter by Chase Young, a turnover that led to Washington’s first-half touchdown.

But then with eight seconds left, Winston used his arm strength to complete a Hail Mary to Marquez Callaway for a 49-yard touchdown.

Winston finished the half 8-of-16 passing for 189 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Running back Alvin Kamara has six carries for 36 yards with a touchdown plus three receptions for 36 yards. Deonte Harris has a 72-yard reception, but he’s questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Saints offensive weapon Taysom Hill was also carted off the field after sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit. He’s been ruled out with a concussion.

Washington scored points on its first three possessions and had opportunities to put up more. But quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw an interception with his team in the red zone in the second quarter, keeping points off the board. Then head coach Ron Rivera elected to go for it on fourth-and-10 from the New Orleans 35 instead of trying a 53-yard field goal. Washington didn’t convert and turned it over on downs.

Football Team receiver Curtis Samuel is questionable to return with a groin injury and right tackle Sam Cosmi is out with an ankle injury.