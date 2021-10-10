Joe Burrow being evaluated at hospital for throat contusion

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stayed in today’s game despite taking multiple hard hits, but he now needs a medical evaluation.

The Bengals announced after the game that Burrow was going to a local hospital to be evaluated for a throat contusion. He was having trouble speaking and did not talk to the media after the game.

Burrow went into the medical tent to be evaluated at one point during the game, but he never missed a snap.

It’s unclear at what point Burrow suffered the throat contusion, but he was still playing well at the end of the game, with his last pass going for a 21-yard completion to Ja'Marr Chase.