Joe Burrow was poked in throat

USA TODAY Sports

A surprising development happened after Sunday’s overtime win by the Packers over the Bengals. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to a local hospital with a possible throat contusion.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bengals believe Burrow was poked in the throat at some point during the game. The injury didn’t happen when he took a big hit on a running play and slammed his head into the turf.

It’s unknown whether the poke is believed to have happened deliberately.

Early indications are this this is merely precautionary, and that Burrow said before he was examined at the hospital that he feels fine.

Throat injuries can quickly become serious, if any type of swelling occurs inside the trachea.