Joe Judge on Kadarius Toney’s ejection: That’s not going to be accepted

Getty Images

Rookie receiver Kadarius Toney entered Sunday with 10 catches for 92 yards. With Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton inactive with their injuries and Kenny Golladay leaving with a knee injury, Toney received his first big opportunity.

He caught 10 passes for 189 yards, setting the team rookie record for most receiving yards in a game. Odell Beckham held the previous mark with 185 yards in a game against the Eagles in 2014.

Toney, though, ruined it at the end of the fourth quarter with an ejection. He threw a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee.

Giants coach Joe Judge went onto the field to give Toney an earful on the receiver’s walk to the locker room.

“Look there’s a pretty distinct line in terms of competing and doing things that we’re not going to condone as a team that put us behind,” Judge said. “That’s not going to be accepted. That’s not going to be condoned. That’s as far as I’m going to go right now with that. Obviously, it resulted in him leaving the game, and I’m just going to leave it at that right there.”

The league will review the fracas to determine whether Toney’s punch merits a suspension, and Judge said he will “let the league handle that” when asked his concern level for being without Toney in Week 6.

Judge had not spoken to the first-round draft choice before his postgame news conference.