Joe Mixon is expected to play Sunday

Bengals running back Joe Mixon‘s ankle injury kept him out of practice all week, but it reportedly won’t keep him from playing against the Packers on Sunday.

The Bengals said they would make a call on Mixon’s status after a Saturday workout and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to be in the lineup. Inactives for the game will come out at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Mixon ran 16 times for 67 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals’ Week Four win over the Jaguars. That game was played on a Thursday night and the extra time between games may prove to be exactly what Mixon needs to get in the lineup.

Samaje Perine and Chris Evans are the other running back options in Cincinnati.