Josh Allen runs Bills to early 7-3 lead

Getty Images

If there’s two elements that have plagued the Chiefs early on in 2021, it’s their defense surrendering big plays and giveaways.

Both have been a problem for Kansas City early in Sunday’s matchup with Buffalo. But only one has cost the team points so far, as Buffalo has an early 7-3 lead.

Part of what makes Josh Allen so dangerous is his ability to make plays with his feet, and he took advantage of his opportunities on Buffalo’s first drive. He had three carries for 42 yards on the opening possession. One of those was a 22-yard run on third-and-3 to get Buffalo into Kansas City territory. Another was a 9-yard touchdown run to give the Bills the lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Byron Pringle fumbled the return to give Buffalo an extra possession in Kansas City territory. But on third-and-1, an offensive holding penalty wiped off a long run for Zach Moss. And then Allen was flagged for intentional grounding when he got rid of the ball to avoid a sack, which took the Bills out of field-goal range.

The Chiefs scored first with a 17-play, 56-yard drive that ended with Harrison Butker’s 38-yard field goal. Until that score, the Bills hadn’t allowed any first-quarter points this season.