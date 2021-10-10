Josh Gordon makes first Chiefs catch as Kansas City takes 10-7 lead

USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since 2019, receiver Josh Gordon has caught an NFL pass.

The Chiefs scored a touchdown on their second drive, with Gordon making an 11-yard catch on his first target early in the second quarter. While the play initially appeared broken, Patrick Mahomes — as he so often does — kept things alive by rolling to his right. Then he threw across his body back to Gordon, who jumped up and made the pass complete at Buffalo’s 34-yard line.

Kansas City continued down the field to score on a play that had a lot of pre-snap action, but ultimately resulted in Mahomes rolling to his right and finding receiver Byron Pringle in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown.

It’s a little bit of redemption for Pringle, who fumbled a kickoff in the first quarter.

Mahomes has started 8-of-14 passing for 73 yards with a touchdown. He’s also Kansas City’s leading rusher so far, recording 20 yards on four carries.