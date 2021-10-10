JuJu Smith-Schuster’s shoulder being evaluated at hospital

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was not around for the second half of Sunday’s win over the Broncos because he was taken to the locker room with a shoulder injury in the second quarter.

After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Smith-Schuster was taken to the hospital for further evaluation of the injury. Smith-Schuster ran twice for six yards and had one pass thrown his way before he left the game.

The Steelers also closed the game without running back Najee Harris. He was called questionable to return with cramps and Tomlin confirmed that cramps were the reason at his post-game press conference.

Linebacker Devin Bush, who had a sack of Teddy Bridgewater, is dealing with a groin injury.