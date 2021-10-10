Justin Herbert tosses 72-yard touchdown to Mike Williams

Getty Images

Justin Herbert is slingin’ it in Los Angeles.

The young quarterback threw his 10th touchdown of the season late in the first quarter. And then after Cleveland took a 10-7 lead, it didn’t take long for L.A. to get it back.

Herbert fired a 72-yard touchdown to a wide open Mike Williams deep down the middle of the field. Cornerback A.J. Green was the closest in coverage, but he really wasn’t that close.

It was Williams’ fifth touchdown of the season. He had only one catch for 11 yards in the team’s 28-14 victory over Las Vegas in Week Four.

Herbert is 6-of-11 for 130 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Williams has three catches for 86 yards.